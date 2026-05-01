Near-perfect ICSE, ISC results for Telangana

HYDERABAD: Students from Telangana recorded strong results in the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for 2026, declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday, with pass percentages of 99.8% and 99.14%.

A total of 5,601 students appeared for ICSE and 930 for ISC exams from Telangana. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.8% for Class 10 and 99.14% for Class 12. Girls outperformed boys in both categories. In ICSE, 2,763 girls secured a 99.93% pass rate, while 2,838 boys recorded 99.68%. In ISC, 489 girls achieved a 99.39% pass percentage, compared to 98.87% among 441 boys.

Several schools in Hyderabad reported a 100% pass rate. Among top performers, Sarada Kriti Samavedam of Nasr School, Khairatabad, secured 99.6%. Harshini from St Joseph’s scored 98%, while Md Ammar Nezami of Nasr Boys School, Gachibowli, secured 94.8%.

Reacting to her result, Sarada Kriti Samavedam of Class 10 said, “When I saw my result, I was very surprised. I expected a decent score, but not as high as 99.6%. All my efforts have paid off.”

Naga Rajani, who scored 98% in Class 12, said, “I had done well in pre-finals but did not expect such a high score, especially as the Physics paper was a little difficult. I plan to pursue science so that I can enter a STEM field after Class 12.”