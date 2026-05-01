Paddy procurement has collapsed in Telangana: Ramchander

NALGONDA: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said the paddy procurement system in the state had “completely collapsed” due to the “incompetence and negligence” of the Congress government.

Ramchander Rao alleged a “deep-rooted conspiracy” involving rice millers, brokers and certain officials to cheat farmers, and demanded that criminal cases be filed against millers involved in exploitative practices.

He issued an ultimatum to the state government, seeking action from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to fix accountability for the situation faced by farmers. He said the government must procure every sprouted grain and provide drinking water, shade, gunny bags and transport lorries at all centres.

“If the Congress government does not wake up from its slumber and deliver justice to the farmers, the BJP Kisan Morcha will intensify statewide protests,” Ramchander Rao said.

He was speaking to the media after visiting procurement centres at Hanmapur under Bhongir mandal, where he interacted with farmers waiting to sell their produce.