Paddy procurement has collapsed in Telangana: Ramchander

NALGONDA: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said the paddy procurement system in the state had “completely collapsed” due to the “incompetence and negligence” of the Congress government.
Ramchander Rao alleged a “deep-rooted conspiracy” involving rice millers, brokers and certain officials to cheat farmers, and demanded that criminal cases be filed against millers involved in exploitative practices.
He issued an ultimatum to the state government, seeking action from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to fix accountability for the situation faced by farmers. He said the government must procure every sprouted grain and provide drinking water, shade, gunny bags and transport lorries at all centres.
“If the Congress government does not wake up from its slumber and deliver justice to the farmers, the BJP Kisan Morcha will intensify statewide protests,” Ramchander Rao said.
He was speaking to the media after visiting procurement centres at Hanmapur under Bhongir mandal, where he interacted with farmers waiting to sell their produce.
Accompanied by BJP Kisan Morcha leaders, he said farmers reported that grain heaps had begun to sprout as no lorries, weighing scales or tarpaulins had been provided for over 10 days.
Ramchander Rao said that farmers’ anger would have political consequences for the government. Referring to an incident in Bachannagudem, he said an IKP centre in-charge allegedly attempted suicide due to pressure from millers and officials.
He urged farmers not to resort to extreme steps, stating that the Union government and the BJP stood by them.
Questioning delays in procurement, he said the Union government provides funds for Minimum Support Price, transport, gunny bags, tarpaulins, labour charges and commissions for IKP centres.
Calling the Warangal Declaration a “betrayal”, he said Congress had failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises, adding that in Hanmapur alone nearly 100 heaps of grain were rotting.