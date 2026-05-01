Probe inaction by officials: Telangana HC on large-scale encroachments by influential entities being unchecked

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that it expects a detailed compliance report by July 3, the Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over what it described as “discriminatory enforcement” by authorities, questioning why action is taken swiftly against poor and middle-class households while large-scale encroachments by influential entities remain unchecked.

Hearing a writ petition on the alleged encroachment of Salakam Cheruvu, Justice NV Shravan Kumar criticised officials of GHMC, Revenue and Irrigation departments for inaction. The allegations are that the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus was constructed on encroached lake land.

The court also expressed strong displeasure over the failure of counsel for the Education department, and those representing the Campus and Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust, to provide clear details on requisite permissions.

The court also ordered a comprehensive inquiry against all officials who held posts from the start of construction to the present, stating that action against erring officials alone would ensure accountability. Chief Secretaries of the Education, Revenue, Irrigation and Municipal Administration departments were asked to conduct a probe and submit a status report.

The court asked what steps had been taken since construction began and why no preventive or punitive action followed. Expressing dissatisfaction, the court questioned whether officials had “turned a blind eye” to the alleged illegalities over the years, allowing the institution to function.