Revanth sets June 15 deadline for supply of materials to students

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to ensure that all necessary materials for students are provided on time. He emphasised that timely supply of items such as uniforms, notebooks and other essentials will help students focus better on their studies.
The chief minister also ordered the formation of a coordination committee among SC, ST, BC, Minority, and Education departments to streamline the process. He also set a deadline of June 15 to complete the distribution of all materials and assured the suppliers that payments would be made promptly once the items are delivered.
Revanth held a review meeting on centralised procurement of materials supplied to students in educational institutions under the Education department, as well as BC, Minority, Tribal Welfare and SC development departments.
During the meeting, the chief minister noted that earlier each department handled procurement and distribution independently, leading to a lack of uniformity and instances of irregularities. To address these issues, the government has introduced a centralised procurement system, he added.
He made it clear that irregularities in the supply of items like clothing, notebooks, trunk boxes and other materials will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He stated that centralised procurement will improve accountability and reiterated that the government’s priority is the welfare of students, not the interests of suppliers.
He also suggested appointing a nodal officer at the mandal level to oversee the distribution process. He said that measures should be taken to ensure materials reach schools and hostels at the village level, with photographic and video documentation of the supply process. Officials were directed to verify whether each student has received all required items.