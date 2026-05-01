Revanth sets June 15 deadline for supply of materials to students

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to ensure that all necessary materials for students are provided on time. He emphasised that timely supply of items such as uniforms, notebooks and other essentials will help students focus better on their studies.

The chief minister also ordered the formation of a coordination committee among SC, ST, BC, Minority, and Education departments to streamline the process. He also set a deadline of June 15 to complete the distribution of all materials and assured the suppliers that payments would be made promptly once the items are delivered.

Revanth held a review meeting on centralised procurement of materials supplied to students in educational institutions under the Education department, as well as BC, Minority, Tribal Welfare and SC development departments.