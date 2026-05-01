Seven roads to link ORR with Musi corridor in Hyderabad, ease traffic

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is set to witness a major leap in urban connectivity as the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) rolls out an ambitious plan to reshape the road network across Budvel, Kothwalguda and Gandipet, three of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

The move aims to improve connectivity between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and key urban stretches, easing traffic and supporting future growth. MRDCL has initiated development of master plan roads integrated with the proposed East-West Corridor along River Musi to reduce congestion in these high-growth areas. Seven such roads have been proposed.

The master plan roads include Osmansagar to Narsingi (5.4 km length, Right of Way 30 metres), Osmansagar to ORR Service Road (2.3 km, RoW 30 metres), Kismatpur Bridge to HMDA Budvel Rangareddy Layout (L-M1) (1.1 km, RoW 30 metres), HMDA Budvel Layout to Rangareddy Shivam Road (3.5 km, RoW 30 metres), NIRD Road, Police Quarters, Rajendranagar to SS Convention, Airport Road, Sathamrai Colony, Shamshabad (5 km, RoW 36 metres), Kismatpur Bridge to HMDA Budvel Rangareddy Layout (L-N) (3 km, RoW 36 metres) and Isthana villas to Gandipet Road (1.2 km, RoW 18 metres).