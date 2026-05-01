Telangana DGP designate CV Anand hints at overhauling Special Intelligence Branch, Greyhounds

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s policing framework is set for a recalibration, with the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and Greyhounds likely to undergo structural changes as the state pivots from insurgency-focused operations to emerging security challenges. The shift follows outgoing DGP B Shivadhar Reddy’s assertion that Telangana is now free of armed CPI (Maoist) formations, marking the end of a phase that once defined the state’s internal security priorities.

DGP designate CV Anand signalled that the evolution of crime demands a corresponding evolution in policing. Reflecting on past decades, he noted how the 1970s and 1980s were marked by communal tensions, followed by the rise of Naxalite activity in the 1990s. With those threats now largely neutralised, the focus is shifting to contemporary concerns such as narcotics, cybercrime, disaster management and traffic regulation.

Institutions like Greyhounds and SIB, established in response to earlier threats, are now being reassessed. Anand indicated that the department will review both their structure and personnel strength, with a view to reallocating resources where they are most needed. The rise of specialised wings such as the narcotics bureau and cybersecurity bureau reflects this transition, as policing adapts to more complex, technology-driven challenges.