Telangana ramps up fuel supply by up to 15% to avert shortages

HYDERABAD: In a bid to prevent fuel shortages during the Rabi harvesting season, Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra has directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to increase petrol and diesel supplies by 10% to 15% across Telangana.
At a review meeting held on Thursday, officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted, round-the-clock fuel distribution, including on Sundays and public holidays, to avoid any dry-outs across the state.
The move comes amid a sudden spike in demand driven by rumours of post-election price hikes and panic buying from neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Officials said the situation was further aggravated by commercial users shifting to retail outlets due to the price gap between industrial diesel (Rs 150 per litre) and retail diesel (Rs 95 per litre), leading to localised shortages.
To stabilise supply, the government has adopted an “over-supply” strategy. As of April 30, daily diesel distribution has increased by 190% to 21,295 kilolitres, while petrol supply has risen by 118%. Overall, OMCs are now supplying 34,170 kilolitres of fuel per day, marking a 158% increase over average levels.
Officials said fuel availability for agricultural operations has been prioritised, ensuring an uninterrupted supply for harvesters and transportation of essential commodities during the Rabi season. The government has also enforced a strict ‘zero tolerance’ policy on shortages. Display of ‘No Stock’ boards at fuel stations has been banned, and outlets are required to report stock levels every four hours.
Joint task forces comprising civil supplies, revenue and police departments have launched inspections to curb black marketing, diversion and illegal hoarding. Interstate check posts have also been set up to prevent vehicles from other states from entering solely to purchase fuel.
District Energy Supply Committees have been activated for continuous monitoring, and a toll-free helpline (1967) has been launched for public grievances. The government reiterated that these measures are aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted fuel supply, stabilising the market and supporting farmers during the crucial agricultural season.