Telangana ramps up fuel supply by up to 15% to avert shortages

HYDERABAD: In a bid to prevent fuel shortages during the Rabi harvesting season, Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra has directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to increase petrol and diesel supplies by 10% to 15% across Telangana.

At a review meeting held on Thursday, officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted, round-the-clock fuel distribution, including on Sundays and public holidays, to avoid any dry-outs across the state.

The move comes amid a sudden spike in demand driven by rumours of post-election price hikes and panic buying from neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Officials said the situation was further aggravated by commercial users shifting to retail outlets due to the price gap between industrial diesel (Rs 150 per litre) and retail diesel (Rs 95 per litre), leading to localised shortages.

To stabilise supply, the government has adopted an “over-supply” strategy. As of April 30, daily diesel distribution has increased by 190% to 21,295 kilolitres, while petrol supply has risen by 118%. Overall, OMCs are now supplying 34,170 kilolitres of fuel per day, marking a 158% increase over average levels.