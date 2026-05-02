42% LPG price hike pushes Telangana eateries to breaking point

HYDERABAD: With commercial cylinders now touching Rs 3,315 from Rs 2,321, a jump of Rs 994 or nearly 42%, local eateries have been handed a crisis disguised as a routine revision. Now, behind the steam and the clatter of pans, a desperate calculation has begun: hike prices and risk driving away regulars, or swallow the costs and face the grim prospect of shutting down.

According to the Telangana LPG Distributors Association (TLDA), only about 60-70% of the usual demand is being met, forcing businesses to bridge the gap through costly alternatives, including the black market.

Smaller cylinders have also seen a sharp rise. A 5 kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 914.50, up by over Rs 240 from Rs 673. Larger non-domestic cylinders, barring the 19-kg variant, have risen by Rs 53 per kg to Rs 175 per kg.

On the ground, the impact is immediate. Street vendors, already sourcing cylinders at Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 in the black market, are now under further strain.

“What else can go wrong? Should we shut our businesses or just accept this and move forward?” asked Srilatha, who runs a tiffin centre in Karkhana. “We will now run at a loss every day. Whatever we earn will go into buying cylinders. There will be no profit left,” she added.

Raising prices is hardly an option. “Just last month we raised prices from Rs 30 to Rs 40. We can’t increase them further,” said Rakesh, who runs a tiffin centre at Paradise.

Hostels and paying guest accommodations are also adjusting, stretching one cylinder where two were earlier used. “Sometimes we are not getting cylinders even for Rs 5,000. We are managing with just 30-40% of our actual requirement, but we cannot function without LPG entirely,” said Alkesh, who runs three PGs in Ameerpet.