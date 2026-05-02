BRS struggling to stay politically relevant: TPCC president Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Claiming that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was forced to step out of his farmhouse due to the pressure created by his daughter K Kavitha, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday alleged that the pink party was losing its political relevance.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader said: “Kavitha’s move to launch a new political party has put pressure on KCR. That’s why he stepped out of the confines of his farmhouse.”

Mahesh Goud also claimed that the BRS leadership doesn’t know how to deal with the situation. “Kavitha raised quite a few questions against the BRS. But KCR and his son KTR have no courage to respond to questions raised by her,” he said, adding that “BRS is struggling to maintain its political relevance”.

Hitting back at the BRS for criticising the Congress government over the housing scheme, he challenged the pink party leadership to release details of the 2BHK housing scheme, questioning how many houses were allotted and handed over to the beneficiaries during their 10-year rule, and compare it with the present Congress government’s Indiramma housing initiative.