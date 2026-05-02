NGT issues notices to Centre, NHAI in plea against approval for RRR around Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone Chennai, has issued notices to the Union of India and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an appeal challenging the environmental clearance granted for the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) project around Hyderabad.

The bench, comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Dr. Prashant Gargava (expert member), directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), represented by its secretary, and the NHAI, represented by its project director, to file their responses.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing after the vacation.

The appeal was filed by Gouraram Sri Ram Reddy of Toopran village in Medak district, Kata Arulappa of Pamulaparthi village in Siddipet district and others, challenging the environmental clearance (EC) dated April 13, 2025, granted by the MoEFCC for the development of a greenfield regional expressway, part of the Regional Ring Road project, on the northern side of Hyderabad.