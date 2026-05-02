Nirmal farmers blame power line faults for crop fires after 110 acres damaged

ADILABAD: After a fire destroyed standing maize crop in Nirmal, distressed farmers alleged such incidents were triggered by short circuits in low-tension power lines.

They claimed 440 kV wires, swaying in strong winds, sparked against each other, igniting dry crops that quickly caught fire in the heat.

According to official estimates, 77 farmers suffered losses across 110 acres. Of this, maize accounted for 102 acres, while jowar and oil palm were damaged over eight acres.

Agriculture officials, after inspecting the affected areas, pointed to multiple possible causes. Apart from suspected short circuits, they said burning of agricultural waste during daytime as part of kharif field preparation may have contributed to the spread. Careless disposal of beedis and cigarettes was also cited, while in some cases, officials did not rule out intentional acts linked to local rivalries.

Nirmal fire officer D Shivaji said, “In most incidents, two to three factors were involved, including electrical faults and the burning of crop residue. We have advised them to burn waste only during nighttime, but the instructions are often ignored.”