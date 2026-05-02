One killed, eight injured in pharma lab reactor blast in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: One worker died and eight others sustained injuries on Friday after a reactor exploded at Nosh Pharma Lab on the outskirts of Pittampally village in Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district. This was the second accident at the unit within the span of a month.

The victim was identified as B Balakrishna, 30, from China Kaparthi village. Police said the explosion occurred in the company’s third block while raw materials were being filled into the reactor.

The blast triggered flames and thick smoke across the premises. Fire personnel reached the site and brought the situation under control.

Eight workers sustained serious injuries and were shifted for treatment. Chityala police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Nalgonda collector B Chandrasekhar and SP Sharath Chandra Pawar visited the site. The SP said operations at the facility have been suspended pending inquiry.

Officials confirmed that this was the second such incident at the unit, with a similar explosion on March 9 injuring two workers, raising concerns over safety compliance at the facility.