Post-poll LPG price hike a bid to cheat voters: Telangana minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday accused the NDA government of attempting to cheat the public by steeply hiking prices of commercial LPG immediately after the West Bengal Assembly elections to avoid electoral backlash.

Reacting to the sharp revision, Uttam said the decision to raise the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by about Rs 993 — nearly Rs 1,000 — within 24 hours of voting raises questions over intent. He argued that delaying the hike until polling ended suggested a calculated move.

“This is nothing but cheating the public,” he said, adding that the decision reflects poorly on the Centre’s commitment to ordinary citizens.

Uttam said the increase would have a direct impact on hotels, restaurants, cafes and street vendors dependent on LPG. He warned that the burden would eventually be passed on to consumers.

Describing the move as “insensitive”, Uttam said the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has now crossed Rs 3,000, placing strain on both household-linked consumption and small businesses.

He demanded that the Centre roll back the hike without delay. “The Centre must respond immediately and withdraw this increase to provide relief to the public,” he said.