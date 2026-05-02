RTC inspector assaulted by passengers, conductor during ticket check in Telangana; case registered

SANGAREDDY: A case has been registered against passengers and a conductor for allegedly attacking an RTC checking inspector, Peddadoddi Yesayya, at the Raikode mandal headquarters on Friday after he attempted to issue a charge memo during a ticket inspection.

A TGSRTC headquarters enforcement squad, led by in-charge TTI Peddadoddi Yesayya and TTI V Prakash, was conducting inspections on the Zaheerabad–Narayankhed route. The team intercepted an RTC bus travelling from Hyderabad to Narayankhed near Kappad village in Jharasangam mandal and carried out a routine check, during which a passenger was found travelling without a ticket.

On being questioned, the passenger claimed he had paid Rs 20 to the conductor but was not issued a ticket. Following procedure, the inspectors moved to issue a charge memo to the conductor.

However, the conductor, Devsoth Vasanth, denied the allegation and told officials that the passenger had refused to take the ticket. He argued that it was unreasonable to accuse him of taking Rs 20 from one person when there were several passengers on board. Despite his defence, the checking inspector decided to proceed with the action.