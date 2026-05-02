Staff issues will be resolved within 100 days: Telangana DyCM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that he would soon discuss the pending issues of state government employees with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and take a positive decision.

Stating that efforts were on to obtain the PRC report and implement it at the earliest, he told the employees to “not worry about it”.

Vikramarka added that pensioners’ issues would be resolved within 100 days, as already decided in the Cabinet, and that employee issues would also be addressed on a priority basis within 100 days.

The representatives of Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) met Vikramarka and discussed their demands.

During the meeting, TGEJAC chairman V Lachireddy, general secretary V Rajasekhar and others raised around 45 issues to the attention of the deputy chief minister.

Vikramarka said that the government has already started efforts to resolve employees’ legitimate demands, but all issues could not be resolved at once and they would be addressed in phases.

He requested employee unions to withdraw their proposed agitation, assuring that the government would resolve every issue. The employee unions announced that their next course of action would be decided on May 5.

The main demands of employees included implementation of PRC by June 2, 2026, clearing all pending bills of pensioners and employees at once and immediate cashless medical facility through employee health scheme.