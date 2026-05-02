Telangana CM Reddy asks officials to clear misconceptions over staff transfers to Rythu Discom

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to use AI to provide better power supply to consumers.

The chief minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, held a review meeting on electricity-related matters.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy directed the officials to clear misconceptions among employees over transfers to the newly created Rythu Discom.

He also instructed the officials to ensure that there was no overload on transformers.

The chief minister also directed the officials to start construction of new sub-stations to meet the power demand of new industrial clusters, high-speed rail corridors, Regional Ring Road and other development works.

He asked the officials to clear all the applications received under green energy policy and accord permissions to them and also for data centres.

The chief minister suggested setting up of solar power plants near the existing sub stations.

Asking officials to create awareness among the people on solar stoves, he said that a total of 18 solar plants, two each in nine combined districts excluding Hyderabad, would be established.