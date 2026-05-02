Telangana logs record GST collection at Rs 4.6K crore

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection stood at a record Rs 4,621 crore in April 2026, witnessing a 35 per cent year-on-year growth.

The Commercial Taxes department recorded a strong revenue performance in April this year, which reflects sustained economic momentum in the state and improved compliance.

The GST revenue accruing to the state for the month of April 2026 stands at Rs 4,621 crore reflecting significant growth compared to Rs 3,433 crore in April 2025, according to an official release issued here on Friday.

The revenue increased by Rs 1,188 crore compared to April 2025, representing a year-on-year growth of 35%, the release said.

The GST revenue of Rs 4,621 crore in a month is highest-ever amount collected since the inception of GST. The previous best was Rs 4,231 crore recorded in March 2026.

“The state’s GST revenue constantly recorded above Rs 4,000 crore in the last four months, first time surpassing the same in January 2026 and continuing to display very high buoyancy in the state’s economy,” officials claimed.