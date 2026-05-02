Telangana to see mixed May weather, heatwave risk to persist: IMD

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to witness a mixed weather pattern through May, with largely normal to below-normal daytime temperatures in several districts but a continued risk of heatwave days, even as larger climatic signals point to a developing El Niño later this year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s monthly outlook, maximum temperatures across much of the country, including parts of Telangana, are expected to remain normal or slightly below normal. However, southern peninsular regions could still see pockets of above-normal heat, suggesting some districts in southern Telangana may experience relatively warmer conditions.

Northern Telangana, which typically records the highest temperatures, may see moderated conditions due to broader central Indian weather patterns, while southern parts could deviate slightly, reflecting regional climate variation.

The IMD has also projected above-normal heatwave days in parts of the East Coast, which influences Telangana’s climate system.

“Crucially, large-scale climate drivers are evolving. The El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is currently in a neutral phase but is likely to transition into El Niño conditions during the southwest monsoon,” said IMD official GNRS Srinivas Rao, noting this could affect monsoon behaviour.