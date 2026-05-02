Telangana to set up traffic management and road safety bureau, says DGP CV Anand

HYDERABAD: Telangana will soon establish a Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau to address rising traffic concerns and ensure uniform enforcement of regulations across the state.

Director General of Police CV Anand, addressing the media at the police headquarters in Lakdikapul after taking charge as Head of Police Force, said the proposed bureau would function on the lines of specialised wings such as the Cyber Security Bureau and Narcotics Bureau. It will be equipped with personnel, funds and head of department status, enabling it to operate across the state with a focus on reducing fatal road accidents.

Highlighting the scale of the challenge, Anand said that around 7,500 people die annually in road accidents in Telangana, while nationwide fatalities stand at about 1.70 lakh. He also pointed to rapid vehicle growth, with nearly 1,600 new vehicles being added daily within four commissionerates, placing pressure on infrastructure.

The DGP said the department would undergo restructuring to better align resources with current needs. He said specialised units like Greyhounds and the Special Intelligence Branch were created to tackle Naxalism effectively, and similar recalibration is now required as circumstances evolve.

The Union government has committed to filling about 19,000 police vacancies, with 5,000 posts already approved, Anand said.