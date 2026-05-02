TIMS Sanathnagar begins trial run, 30 patients treated on day one

HYDERABAD: Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Sanathnagar launched a month-long trial run on Friday. On the first day, around 30 persons were treated.

The trial has been launched following directions from Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, with outpatient and diagnostic services to be provided daily between 9.00 am and 11.00 am across 22 departments, including Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Urology, General Medicine and General Surgery.

At present, the facility is operating with around 200 doctors and support staff, with services limited to outpatient care and basic diagnostics during the trial phase, and tentatively, there is a plan to inaugurate the hospital on June 2.

Talking to TNIE, Mahboob Khan, nodal officer of TIMS Sanathnagar, said, “As it is the first day, we have ensured there is a smooth passage of patients from registration to consultation and then to the pharmacy. At present, the hospital is undergoing trial runs to identify and address operational gaps. Efforts are being made to streamline systems and ensure that patients receive timely and advanced treatment.”