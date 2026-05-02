Uttam Reddy seeks detailed proposals on Pranahitha-Chevella project ahead of Maharashtra talks

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday instructed officials to prepare detailed plans and technical proposals on Pranahitha-Chevella Lift Irrigation Project for discussions with the Maharashtra government.
During a review meeting, the minister directed the irrigation department to come up with plans to minimise submergence in Maharashtra territory, including Chaprala Wildlife Sanctuary. Telangana would be ready to provide compensation if any areas are affected in Maharashtra, he said.
Recalling that the Maharashtra government had previously agreed to a 148-metre height barrage at Tummadihatti, he asked the officials for a balanced approach for the construction of a barrage with lower-cost, gravity-assisted flow wherever possible.
It may be recalled that the government recently decided to negotiate with Maharashtra for constructing a barrage at 150 metre height.
Emphasising that all future decisions and communications must be backed by a comprehensive study, technical merit and economic viability, Uttam directed officials to prepare complete documentation, alternative alignments, cost-benefit analyses and geo-technical details, before venturing to inter-state talks.
Original vision
The original Pranahita-Chevella project, conceived under the Congress government before the state bifurcation, envisioned a barrage at Tummidihatti on Pranahita to divert water primarily through gravity canals and minimal lifts to irrigate upland areas, including parts of Adilabad and onward to regions like Rangareddy (Chevella tail-end areas) via the Yellampalli reservoir.
“It aimed to serve roughly two to 2.5 lakh acres in northern Telangana with lower operational costs, relying on a more natural flow after initial diversion. In contrast, the BRS government redesigned it as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, introducing multiple barrages (Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla) and extensive pumping infrastructure to target a much larger ayacut of 18.5 lakh acres,” he said.
The redesign sidelined gravity flow advantages and left tail-end areas in Rangareddy and other upland zones underserved compared to the original vision, he said.
While reviving the original concept, the government is also taking up repairs to the Kaleshwaram barrages at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla before the monsoon, he said.
Uttam, meanwhile, called for testing protocols, including Standard Penetration Tests (SPT) every 1.5 metres, permeability tests every three metres and deeper drilling even upon hitting rock.