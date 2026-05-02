Uttam Reddy seeks detailed proposals on Pranahitha-Chevella project ahead of Maharashtra talks

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday instructed officials to prepare detailed plans and technical proposals on Pranahitha-Chevella Lift Irrigation Project for discussions with the Maharashtra government.

During a review meeting, the minister directed the irrigation department to come up with plans to minimise submergence in Maharashtra territory, including Chaprala Wildlife Sanctuary. Telangana would be ready to provide compensation if any areas are affected in Maharashtra, he said.

Recalling that the Maharashtra government had previously agreed to a 148-metre height barrage at Tummadihatti, he asked the officials for a balanced approach for the construction of a barrage with lower-cost, gravity-assisted flow wherever possible.

It may be recalled that the government recently decided to negotiate with Maharashtra for constructing a barrage at 150 metre height.

Emphasising that all future decisions and communications must be backed by a comprehensive study, technical merit and economic viability, Uttam directed officials to prepare complete documentation, alternative alignments, cost-benefit analyses and geo-technical details, before venturing to inter-state talks.