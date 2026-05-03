Daylight robbery at jewellery shop in Karimnagar leaves four injured

KARIMNAGAR: In a daylight robbery, a group of five unidentified robbers allegedly entered the PMJ jewellery shop at Jyothi Nagar in Karimnagar on Sunday morning and fired at two employees while decamping with jewellery at around 10 am.

It is suspected that they had conducted a recce of the area before entering the shop and fleeing with the jewellery.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam and other police officials rushed to the spot and are enquiring into the incident.

The four injured employees were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Clues teams and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service at the crime scene. Police are verifying CCTV footage to apprehend the accused.

The value of the stolen property is yet to be ascertained.