Differences with KCR ideological, says Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief and former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday said her differences with her father, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, are political and not personal, underlining that their bond remains intact despite ideological disagreements.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by TUWJ, Kavitha said, “My father KCR is the one who gave me birth and I will be indebted to him forever.” She, however, clarified that her differences stem from politics and ideology. “My earlier remarks were directed solely at KCR in his role as a political leader, not as my father. My criticism stems from ideological differences, and I will continue to question political decisions which I consider flawed,” she said.

Kavitha alleged that several opportunities were missed even after the formation of Telangana. Raising concerns over governance, she criticised the handling of water resources and irrigation spending, and pointed to repeated examination paper leaks, which she said have adversely affected unemployed youth.

Explaining the decision to rename her party TRS, she said the move was strategic and followed “conspiracies and confusion.” Multiple names were deliberately circulated before finalising the current one, Kavitha said, adding that the eventual selection of TRS felt both appropriate and inevitable, aligning with the party’s vision. She also announced plans to undertake issue-based padyatras.

Responding to criticism from Congress, BJP and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Kavitha said such reactions are inevitable when a new political party emerges. She urged BJP leaders to focus on Telangana’s development and questioned criticism not backed by meaningful action. “In a democracy, the very existence of a political party represents a form of power,” she said, adding that success ultimately depends on the sincerity, commitment and credibility of its leadership.