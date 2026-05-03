Emirates to pay Rs 35K to flyer over water leakage

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III in Hyderabad has directed Emirates Airlines to pay compensation of `35,000 to a passenger, who faced discomfort during an international flight due to water leakage from the air conditioning system.

According to the complainant, the water leaked from the overhead air-conditioning unit onto their seat, forcing his daughter to stand for the rest of the flight carrying her three-month-old child.

The complaint was filed by a Hyderabad resident, who travelled with his family, including his daughter and three-month-old grandchild, from Toronto to Hyderabad via Dubai on January 1, 2025.

The complainant also alleged that despite informing the cabin crew, timely assistance and suitable alternative seating were not provided.

Emirates Airlines, in its response, admitted that the leakage occurred due to air-conditioning condensation but maintained that the issue arose only about three hours before landing and was resolved within 40 minutes.

The airline stated that alternative seating was offered promptly and denied claims of prolonged inconvenience. It also said 20,000 Skywards miles were offered as a goodwill gesture.

The Commission ruled that the airline’s offer of reward miles was insufficient and ordered Emirates to pay `25,000 as compensation for mental agony and `10,000 towards litigation costs. However, it dismissed the complainant’s demand for `20 lakh compensation.

The airline has been given 45 days to comply with the order, failing which the compensation amount will attract interest at 9% per annum until realisation.