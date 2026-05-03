Karimnagar hospital waives all delivery fees for families welcoming girl child

KARIMNAGAR: For years, the message has been clear — ‘Save the Girl Child’. In Karimnagar, one hospital has chosen to act on it.

Rohan Hospital and Fertility Centre has launched a social initiative titled ‘Devi Putrika’, offering completely free delivery services — both normal and C-section — for women who give birth to a girl child. There are no charges, hidden or otherwise.

The programme, inspired by government campaigns promoting gender equality, aims to counter bias against girl children and encourage families to welcome them without financial burden.

Organisers say the aim of ‘Devi Putrika’ is to ensure that girl children are valued and nurtured, right from birth.

Gynaecologist Dr Anumalla Sridevi says that while the hospital operates commercially, it also has a responsibility towards society. She adds that the initiative would run for one year. Within a week of its launch, three free deliveries had already been conducted.

For beneficiaries, the impact is immediate. Laharika, who recently delivered a baby girl under the scheme, says the initiative came as a surprise and helped her save a significant amount that would otherwise have been spent at a private hospital.