People won’t give Congress another chance: BRS KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday said the Congress would not remain in power in the state beyond this term, citing its failure to implement assurances made to the people.

Addressing BRS leaders of Rangareddy district, Rama Rao said people were closely watching the “atrocities and scams” of the Congress. He alleged that the party was seeking commissions in every work and that even ministers were involved in land and mining scams in the district. He claimed that this had angered the public and would prevent Congress from returning to power.

He also criticised the BJP-led Union government for “anti-people” decisions, including the recent hike in the price of commercial gas refills. He said rising petrol and diesel prices had led to an increase in the cost of essential commodities in the state.

Rama Rao called on party leaders and the public to launch protest programmes across the state against the Centre’s policies and demanded an immediate rollback of the commercial gas refill price hike.

He said the party would soon take up a membership drive and asked leaders to actively participate in the forthcoming special intensive revision (SIR) to prevent the inclusion of bogus voters. He also directed leaders to prepare for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.