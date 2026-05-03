Pharma lab blast: Deceased worker’s kin to get Rs 1.5 crore

NALGONDA: The reactor explosion at Nosh Pharma Lab on the outskirts of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal triggered tension on Friday, following the death of a worker, Boddu Balakrishna, and injuries to several others.

CPI MLC Nellikanti Satyam, along with others, staged a protest outside the company, demanding justice for the victim’s family. They sought compensation of `2 crore and quality medical treatment for the injured, while calling for action against the management for alleged negligence in safety standards.

Former CPI National Secretary Narayana visited the site, enquired about the incident, and criticised the company, alleging that lack of basic safety measures led to the tragedy. He termed such incidents as “corporate and government murders” and demanded a comprehensive inquiry.

Following protests and discussions, the management announced compensation of Rs 1.5 crore for the deceased’s family.

Eight workers were injured in the blast; four have been discharged after treatment, while three are undergoing specialised care at Apollo DRDL Hospital.