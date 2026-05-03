PPPAC clears northern stretch of RRR under HAM model in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) under the Department of Economic Affairs has approved the northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) at an estimated cost of `23,935.6 crore. The project will be taken up under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with a concession period of 18 years, including three years of construction.

According to the record of discussions, PPPAC chairperson and DEA secretary Anuradha Thakur questioned the need for the project given an existing parallel road. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the aim was to divert through traffic away from the city, similar to peripheral expressways in Delhi NCR.

They said the existing ring road has reached saturation and a new corridor was required due to multiple radial roads. The expressway was expected to define the outer limit of the Greater Hyderabad region, considering projected traffic by 2047.

When asked if the alignment could be shifted further away, NHAI officials said the current alignment was about 50 km from the city centre and moving it further may reduce traffic.

The committee also discussed adopting HAM instead of the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. The programme director of NITI Aayog noted that the project appeared viable under BOT with Viability Gap Funding. In response, NHAI said traffic was expected to grow significantly over the next five years due to urban expansion.