Telangana CM Revanth Reddy promises retirement benefits in 100 days

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that his government has asked the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to submit its report at the earliest, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said a decision on revising salaries of government employees would be taken after the report is received.

He also assured that pending retirement benefits of about Rs 6,000 crore would be cleared within 100 days. Health cards will be issued to all employees by June 1, he added.

In June 2014, at the time of formation of Telangana, the government spent about Rs 1,500 crore per month on salaries and pensions. This has risen to around Rs 6,000 crore per month at present, accounting for about 41% of the state’s revenue in 2025–26.

On Saturday, leaders of Telangana Employees JAC and Telangana Employees Joint Staff Council met the chief minister at his residence and discussed employee issues. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also present.

The unions were advised to hold meetings once every two months and submit reports on their concerns.

During the meeting, the chief minister said one of the early decisions after assuming office was to ensure payment of salaries on the first day of every month. He added that employee unions were given freedom to conduct their elections independently. He acknowledged the role of government employees in implementing welfare and development programmes since the Congress came to power. He also said teacher transfers were carried out in a planned manner without disruption.