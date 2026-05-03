Telangana minister Venkat rejects excess tender allegations in HAM projects

HYDERABAD: Refuting allegations that excess tenders were accepted for Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) works, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday said the process was still under evaluation and no final decision had been taken.

He clarified that while technical bids had already been assessed, the financial evaluation was still in progress. Tenders were invited for works worth `12,152 crore, and the issue of excess bids had not yet arisen, he said.

Responding to remarks made by BRS leader T Harish Rao, the minister said the HAM model was introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and later adopted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2016. Since then, over 374 projects have been awarded under HAM, involving investments of around `4 to 5 lakh crore.

He said the model, after proving successful at the national level, has been adopted by several states for road development. Following Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, Telangana has also decided to implement HAM for road projects.

The minister said the model ensures long-term maintenance of roads for 15 years, while also supporting economic growth, attracting industries and generating employment.