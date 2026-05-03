Union Minister Kishan kicks off campaign ahead of PM Modi’s visit

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday set the tone for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit by launching a campaign in Himayatnagar and Narayanaguda and said a public meeting will be held at Parade Ground on May 10.

Kishan said hundreds of women from various Assembly segments were voluntarily extending support to the BJP and claimed that people were increasingly aspiring for a “double-engine government” in the state. He said there was a growing desire for change and liberation from “family rule and corrupt governance”, adding that “pro-BJP winds” were blowing across Telangana.

He asserted that the BJP would come to power after the next Assembly elections and urged people to participate in the public meeting in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Kishan, along with BJP MP E Rajender and organising secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari, attended a Medchal Urban district meeting to mobilise support for the prime minister’s visit.

Addressing the meeting, Rajender said the BJP would win the West Bengal elections and added that after Bengal, Telangana would be the next state where the party would form the government. He also said the BJP should win in Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations.

Kishan said the PM MITRA Mega Textile Park in Warangal is set to give a major boost to the country’s textile industry, with the Prime Minister scheduled to virtually inaugurate the PM MITRA Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) from Hyderabad on May 10.

Envisioned as a world-class integrated textile hub, KMTP is expected to enhance manufacturing, employment and exports. The project cost is 1,695.54 crore, with expected investments of around 6,000 crore, of which `3,800 crore has already been grounded, he said.