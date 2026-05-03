Woman dies after being hit with helmet by son-in-law in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 39-year-old woman, Kolla Aruna, died after allegedly being assaulted by her son-in-law, Karru Snehith, in Chengicherla. The incident took place on April 29 and came to light after CCTV footage surfaced.

According to police, Aruna’s daughter, K Kavya, had married Snehith in an inter-caste love marriage nearly a year ago. On April 28, Aruna invited her daughter to her house, following which Snehith allegedly made repeated phone calls and subjected Aruna to verbal abuse. On April 29, Snehith allegedly forced Aruna to accompany him on his bike and picked a quarrel with her. Later, he informed his wife that Aruna had fallen from the bike due to a seizure and shifted her to hospital.

However, upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was revealed that Snehith allegedly assaulted Aruna with a helmet while riding the bike, causing her to fall onto the road and suffer severe head injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on April 30 while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint, Medipally police registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.