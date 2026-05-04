71,500 attend NEET-UG across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) was conducted peacefully across Telangana on Sunday, with no major untoward incidents reported from most centres.

According to official data, approximately 71,500 students appeared for the examination held at 199 centres across the state. Of the total registered candidates — over 73,000 — about 97.6% attended the exam, while around 3% remained absent.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of candidates, with over 28,000 students taking the test across 69 centres. Other districts also reported high attendance levels, mostly above 96%, reflecting strong participation.

Authorities said arrangements at centres were smooth, with adequate security, transportation and monitoring mechanisms in place. Only a few minor incidents were reported. In Nalgonda, one candidate experienced a medical issue during the exam, while another made an error in filling details on the answer sheet. In Suryapet, a biometric verification issue was noted but resolved after due checks.

Students told TNIE that the exam was moderate — neither too tough nor too easy. The Physics section was slightly tricky, while Biology and Chemistry were moderate.

Officials noted that the overall conduct of the exam remained incident-free, ensuring a fair and transparent process for aspirants seeking admission to medical courses.