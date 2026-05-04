Armed gang loots 1 kilogram gold from jewellery shop in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Five armed miscreants struck at the PMJ Jewellery shop in the city around 11 am on Sunday, escaping with about 1 kg of gold ornaments and leaving four employees injured.

The shop, where the daylight robbery occurred, is located very close to the court complex and the office of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

According to police, a gang member entered the shop posing as a customer and asked the staff to show him a gold chain and a ring. Soon, four more walked in and pulled out pistols.

They forced the staff to kneel before proceeding to collect gold jewellery and pack it into backpacks.

The incident, which lasted about 10–15 minutes, created panic as the miscreants opened fire when employees tried to resist. Four staff members sustained injuries in the firing, with bullets hitting one of them in the head and another in the abdomen. The shop floor was splattered with bloodstains, indicating the brutality of the attack.

A woman employee who tried to hide in the washroom was dragged out and tied up with ropes by the robbers. Later, ropes and adhesive plasters used in the crime were found in a nearby drain.