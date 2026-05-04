Bandi slams Andhra govt for ‘neglecting’ farmers’ issues

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, slamming his government for neglecting farmers’ issues and for not fulfilling Congress’ election promises.

The MP from Karimnagar questioned the Congress leadership for responding with counterattacks, instead of addressing concerns raised about implementing the Congress’ poll manifesto commitments, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Sanjay alleged that nearly 20 lakh farmers are yet to receive loan waiver scheme benefits and accused the state of failing to introduce alternative crop insurance after not fully implementing the Fasal Bima Yojana.

He further claimed that the Centre had been extending financial support through SDRF funds and paddy procurement, rejecting allegations of neglect towards Telangana. Highlighting discrepancies in compensation for crop losses, he demanded transparency in fund utilisation. Sanjay also criticised the state’s handling of fertiliser distribution and urged the government to ensure MSP, provide bonuses for paddy, and prioritise farmers’ welfare over political disputes.