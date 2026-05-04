Barricades to curb speeding, protect wildlife in Kawal

ADILABAD: Authorities are stepping up efforts to regulate traffic in the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve in the erstwhile Adilabad district, as rising vehicle movement continues to threaten wildlife. Barricades are being erected at multiple points to slow vehicles and curb high-speed movement through the protected zone.
The move follows a resolution passed last year by the State Wildlife Board permitting heavy vehicle movement through the core area, while also recommending strict speed control measures. However, over the past six months, traffic has increased significantly, with heavy vehicles frequently using the stretch.
The core area has about 120 km of road, where vehicles, especially at night, often travel at high speeds, leading to a rise in animal deaths.
Heavy vehicles are also frequently parked along the roadside, adding to safety and ecological concerns.
Villagers allege a double standard in enforcement. While restrictions are imposed on activities such as beedi leaf collection and sand excavation in forest and Godavari river areas, heavy vehicles continue to pass through the core zone with limited checks.
They further claim that lorries, particularly 16-tyre and 18-tyre vehicles, use the route to bypass toll plazas, resulting in revenue loss to the government. Locals questioned why such movement is permitted when the forest department receives no additional revenue.
Environmentalists have also raised concerns over monitoring gaps. While forest fires are tracked in real time from Dehradun, with alerts sent to field officials, they questioned why similar systems are not in place to regulate night-time vehicle movement. Allegations have surfaced that some vehicles use fake slips to pass through the core area after 10 pm, violating existing rules. They have suggested installing speed guns, strengthening night patrols and imposing strict penalties to curb violations.
Experts also noted that, as per Road Transport Authority norms, vehicle movement should be regulated based on road capacity. Despite the core area having a single road, heavy multi-axle vehicles continue to ply regularly.
Forest officials said around 50 animals were killed in road accidents in 2025, ranging from reptiles to deer.
Field Director of Kawal Tiger Reserve, S Shantharam, said the core area road is a state road stretching about 120 km and vehicles often travel at high speed. He said barricades are being set up at around 15 locations to control speed.
He added that while police conduct checks such as drunk driving enforcement, the forest department is independently installing barricades. In Jannaram division alone, around 11 barricades are being set up.