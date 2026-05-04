Barricades to curb speeding, protect wildlife in Kawal

ADILABAD: Authorities are stepping up efforts to regulate traffic in the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve in the erstwhile Adilabad district, as rising vehicle movement continues to threaten wildlife. Barricades are being erected at multiple points to slow vehicles and curb high-speed movement through the protected zone.

The move follows a resolution passed last year by the State Wildlife Board permitting heavy vehicle movement through the core area, while also recommending strict speed control measures. However, over the past six months, traffic has increased significantly, with heavy vehicles frequently using the stretch.

The core area has about 120 km of road, where vehicles, especially at night, often travel at high speeds, leading to a rise in animal deaths.

Heavy vehicles are also frequently parked along the roadside, adding to safety and ecological concerns.

Villagers allege a double standard in enforcement. While restrictions are imposed on activities such as beedi leaf collection and sand excavation in forest and Godavari river areas, heavy vehicles continue to pass through the core zone with limited checks.

They further claim that lorries, particularly 16-tyre and 18-tyre vehicles, use the route to bypass toll plazas, resulting in revenue loss to the government. Locals questioned why such movement is permitted when the forest department receives no additional revenue.