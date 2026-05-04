Farmers protest delays in maize procurement

KHAMMAM: Protests erupted at maize procurement centres in Khammam after a server outage stalled data processing, forcing staff to halt issuance of truck sheets and leaving loaded lorries stranded.

The situation worsened over the weekend, with several lorries remaining parked at procurement centres on Saturday and Sunday. Farmers’ union teams visited centres in Wyra mandal and interacted with farmers to assess the ground situation.

Expressing frustration over the delays, farmers demanded immediate resolution. Telangana Rythu Sangham district secretary Bonthu Rambabu and mandal secretary Kilaaru Srinivasa Rao criticised the government’s inaction amid mounting challenges.

They warned that rising heatwave conditions could push parts of Khammam into the red zone, while unseasonal events such as hailstorms and lightning were further worsening farmers’ distress. Despite this, they alleged, there had been little response from authorities.

Union leaders demanded adequate warehouse facilities at agricultural markets in Khammam, Wyra, Madhira and Enkoor to ensure smooth procurement and transportation.

They also urged the government to allow farmers to transport produce from procurement centres using tractors without delay.

Calling for wider mobilisation, they appealed to farmers to participate in a protest march on May 4 from Khammam Zilla Parishad to the new collectorate.