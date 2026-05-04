Hailstorm ravages Telangana's Nalgonda, paddy stocks soaked

NALGONDA: A sudden and heavy hailstorm lashed various parts of the combined Nalgonda district on Sunday, causing widespread destruction and soaking thousands of quintals of paddy stored at procurement centres. The unexpected downpour turned farmers’ hopes into despair as heaps of grain, waiting for weeks to be purchased, were drenched in rainwater.

Major impact was reported across Nalgonda, Nakrekal, Ketepally, Nagarjuna Sagar, Chandur, Munagala, Huzurnagar, Tungaturthi, Alair and Rajapet mandals, where IKP centres and market yards were caught off guard by the intensity of the storm.

The situation at the Nakrekal market yard was particularly grim. N Veeraiah, a local farmer who brought his produce to the yard three days ago, said nearly 20 quintals of his paddy were completely soaked. He blamed delays in procurement, stating that his grain remained exposed due to official negligence. When the storm hit, strong winds blew away tarpaulin covers, leaving the harvest defenceless against the rain.

Farmers pointed to a series of systemic issues behind the crisis. They alleged that transportation delays, shortage of hamali (labourers), and the rigid stance of millers, who often reject grain citing high chaff content, have slowed procurement. As a result, farmers have been forced to stay at purchase centres for days. They are now demanding that the government procure the rain-soaked grain without imposing price cuts.