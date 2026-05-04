Hospital, doctor told to pay Rs 50 lakh for botched surgery

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-2 in Hyderabad has directed a private hospital and a spine surgeon to jointly pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to a 44-year-old woman from Tripura who was left permanently disabled following spinal surgery.

The case dates back to 2019, when the woman, diagnosed with Grade-1 spondylolisthesis, consulted the surgeon during his visit to Tripura. She was allegedly told surgery was the only option and assured full recovery.

She later underwent surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad in May 2019. Her condition worsened after the procedure, leading to chronic pain, numbness and loss of mobility. Previously earning around Rs 70,000 per month, she is now unable to perform daily activities and is dependent on her family.

The commission found the surgery unnecessary and noted that standard protocols were not followed. It said conservative treatment options were not explored and no fresh MRI was conducted before surgery, highlighting inconsistencies in diagnosis.

The hospital and surgeon argued the patient had consented and that the procedure was successful, but the commission rejected the claims, stating the decision to proceed without adequate diagnosis and without attempting conservative treatment violated standard medical care.