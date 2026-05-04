HRF, DBF demand halt to Adivasi relocation from Amrabad Tiger Reserve

HYDERABAD: A fact-finding team, comprising members of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) and Dalit Bahujan Front (DBF), has called for an immediate halt to the proposed relocation of Adivasi communities from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, alleging coercion, misinformation and violation of constitutional safeguards.
The six-member team conducted a field inquiry on Sunday into the ongoing displacement linked to the expansion of the Srisailam Tiger Reserve landscape. Based on interactions with local communities, particularly the Chenchu tribe, the team claimed that the narrative of “voluntary relocation” being promoted by authorities is misleading.
According to the report, villages under Sarlapalli gram panchayat, including Kudichintalabayalu and Tatigundala Penta, along with Vatavarlapalli and Kollampenta, are among those targeted in the first phase of relocation.
Officials from the Revenue and Forest departments have reportedly been asserting that a large number of Adivasis were willing to shift. However, the team found that only a handful — mostly those already settled outside forest areas — have shown any inclination to move.
“In a recent rally meant to demonstrate willingness for relocation, only one tribal individual participated, while the rest were non-tribals,” the report noted, questioning the credibility of official claims.
No human-tiger conflict
The fact-finding team highlighted that the Chenchu Adivasis, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), have lived in harmony with wildlife for generations. They argued that there has been no recorded human-tiger conflict in the region for decades, attributing this to the community’s deep ecological knowledge and cultural reverence for tigers.
The report further stated that Adivasis fear losing their livelihoods, land rights and access to forest resources if relocated to plains areas such as Bacharam, located nearly 100 km away. Many families currently depend on agriculture, forest produce and livestock grazing within the Scheduled Areas.
Serious concerns were also raised about alleged procedural violations. The team claimed that no valid Gram Sabha meetings were conducted to seek community consent, as mandated under laws such as the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act and the Forest Rights Act.
In one instance cited from Okkasaripalli village, signatures were reportedly collected under official supervision without fulfilling quorum requirements.
Harassed by authorities
Additionally, the report alleged that dissenting Adivasis are facing intimidation and harassment from authorities, while welfare schemes such as housing and infrastructure projects have been withheld in villages identified for relocation. Activists working to raise awareness have also reportedly been targeted with false cases.
The practice of obtaining consent from non-tribal individuals through documents in English — paired with verbal assurances of compensation, land and housing — was also criticised as coercive and misleading. Calling the situation “deeply troubling”, the team said the relocation process violates constitutional protections under the Fifth Schedule, as well as safeguards under land and tribal rights laws. It stressed that conservation efforts must not come at the cost of indigenous communities’ rights and dignity.
The organisations have put forward a set of demands, including an immediate halt to displacement, recognition of Gram Sabha resolutions opposing relocation, strict implementation of tribal protection laws, cessation of harassment, and legally binding assurances for those who opt to relocate voluntarily.
The fact-finding team included HRF state general secretary Dr S Tirupathaiah, committee members Talla Rohit, Sanjeev, Sridhar and Bharat, and DBF national secretary P Shankar.