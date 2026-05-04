HRF, DBF demand halt to Adivasi relocation from Amrabad Tiger Reserve

HYDERABAD: A fact-finding team, comprising members of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) and Dalit Bahujan Front (DBF), has called for an immediate halt to the proposed relocation of Adivasi communities from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, alleging coercion, misinformation and violation of constitutional safeguards.

The six-member team conducted a field inquiry on Sunday into the ongoing displacement linked to the expansion of the Srisailam Tiger Reserve landscape. Based on interactions with local communities, particularly the Chenchu tribe, the team claimed that the narrative of “voluntary relocation” being promoted by authorities is misleading.

According to the report, villages under Sarlapalli gram panchayat, including Kudichintalabayalu and Tatigundala Penta, along with Vatavarlapalli and Kollampenta, are among those targeted in the first phase of relocation.

Officials from the Revenue and Forest departments have reportedly been asserting that a large number of Adivasis were willing to shift. However, the team found that only a handful — mostly those already settled outside forest areas — have shown any inclination to move.

“In a recent rally meant to demonstrate willingness for relocation, only one tribal individual participated, while the rest were non-tribals,” the report noted, questioning the credibility of official claims.