KTR sees bid to stop fee reimbursement scheme

HYDERABAD: Describing the recent GO 7 issued by the state government as an attempt to stop the students’ fee reimbursement scheme, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that the government withdraw the same immediately.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Sircilla MLA alleged that the state’s education system has been crippled under Congress rule.

“The latest GO would completely distance the poor from higher education. It is a conspiracy hatched to abolish the fee reimbursement scheme, which is intended to support 1.4 million BC, SC, ST and minority students in the state,” he said.

After the introduction of the GO, not only students but also lakhs of poor parents had lost their peace of mind, he added.

Rama Rao recalled that the fee reimbursement scheme was introduced with good intentions by former Congress chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and the same was continued by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in the separate Telangana.

“After the Congress formed the government, the fee reimbursement scheme has been neglected,” he alleged.

“Don’t you feel ashamed to undermine a scheme that was once implemented by your own party government?” Rama Rao asked Revanth in his letter.