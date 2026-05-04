No political bias in welfare delivery, says Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said eligibility alone will decide beneficiaries of welfare schemes and ruled out political interference. He also announced that the second phase of the ‘Indiramma’ housing scheme will begin soon.

He received petitions from the public at a Praja Darbar held at a Zilla Parishad High School in Kusumanchi on Sunday,

The minister said the government aims to ensure people do not have to visit offices repeatedly for grievance redressal. He added that all applications received during Praja Darbars are being examined and resolved.

He said mandals in Paleru constituency have been divided into clusters to conduct the programme efficiently and assured the people that all genuine applications would be addressed impartially.

He added that steps are being taken to resolve long-pending issues such as Sada Bainama, prohibited land lists and land disputes under the 99-day Prajapalana plan.

The minister also said paddy and maize are being procured at MSP and payments are credited to farmers within a week.