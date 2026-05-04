SCCL gets green nod for Ramagundam Coal Mine project

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been accorded in-principle environmental clearance for the Ramagundam Coal Mine project.

According to a press statement issued by the company on Sunday, the Singareni management received an official communication from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in this regard and the final approval documents are expected within the next 10 days.

“The project requires 4,326.08 hectares of land. It will employ 5,403 Singareni workers and around 600 contract workers. The total capital investment for the project is `2,194.05 crore,” the statement added.

The Singareni management expressed its delight over receiving preliminary environmental clearance for this unique project, which has been designed with a record production capacity of 210 lakh tonnes per year, the highest in Singareni’s history.

The coal production, which reduced due to the closure of old mine, would be compensated by the latest project, officials said.

The Ramagundam project was designed to extract 314.98 million tonnes of coal reserves available within two opencast mines and three underground mines that already had approvals.

The coal produced would be supplied mainly to nearby NTPC Ramagundam and other coal-based industries under fuel supply agreements, the release said. The company also said that the efforts made under the guidance of SCCL Chairman and Managing Director Jyothi Buddha Prakash have finally borne fruit.