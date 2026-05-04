Telangana continues to swelter, some rain respite ahead

HYDERABAD: Mahbubabad and Suryapet received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, with rain activity expected to intensify across Telangana over the next three days. The weather department has forecast light to moderate showers in several districts.

On Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded in Balkonda of Nizamabad district at 45.8°C, followed by Raghavapet of Jagtial district at 45.7°C, Palakurthy of Peddapalli district at 45.4°C, and Sathnala of Adilabad district at 45.3°C.

According to officials, a north-south trough extending from southern Chhattisgarh through Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu up to the Comorin region is influencing current weather conditions.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of the state over the next three days. Temperatures are expected to remain stable for the next two days before gradually dropping by 2–3°C.

The department has also issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph in several districts. By the third day, heavier rainfall accompanied by winds up to 50 kmph is likely in districts including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal and Hanumakonda.