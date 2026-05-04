Telangana taking up development works with central funds: Vishweshwar Reddy

SANGAREDDY: Claiming that Telangana ministers are receiving funds from the Centre for various development works, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday accused them of making false allegations that the Union government is not releasing funds to the state.
Vishweshwar Reddy was speaking to the media after a party workers’ preparatory meeting held in Sangareddy for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on May 10.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has publicly admitted that the state is in financial doldrums. Development works in the state are being taken up with funds provided by the Centre. Not just development activities, but benefits reaching farmers too are solely due to the funds provided by the Union government,” he said.
Referring to the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the parliamentarian from Chevella said: “Around 4.5 crore Rohingya arrived in the country through Bangladesh and are living here illegally. Of those, 1.5 crore obtained voter cards by illegal means and are helping certain political parties win elections again and again.”
He expressed confidence that the saffron flag would fly high in West Bengal when the poll results are announced on Monday.
On fuel prices, Vishweshwar stated that it is quite natural for oil prices to go up during wars, yet the Centre has not hiked the prices of petrol and diesel so far.
Meanwhile, the MP urged BJP workers to attend the public meeting in large numbers.
BJP district unit chief Godavari Anji Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, former MP BB Patil, former MLA and Sangareddy district in-charge Guvvala Balaraju and Rajeshwar Rao Deshpande were present on the occasion.
Modi visit a ‘festival of development’: BJP
Hyderabad: The state unit of the BJP described the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana as a “festival of development,” expressing confidence that the occasion will energise party cadre and mark a significant milestone in the state’s growth trajectory.
In a statement, BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash said that during his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for development projects worth `7,823 crore. The visit is aimed at accelerating Telangana’s progress and positioning it among the top-performing states in the country, he said.
Highlighting key initiatives, Subhash stated that projects worth `1,695 crore, focused on promoting the legacy of the Kakatiya dynasty in Warangal district, will be launched.
He noted that the flagship PM MITRA Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is set to be dedicated to the nation. The state unit of the BJP urged people from all walks of life to attend the Prime Minister’s public meeting on May 10.