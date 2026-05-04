Telangana taking up development works with central funds: Vishweshwar Reddy

SANGAREDDY: Claiming that Telangana ministers are receiving funds from the Centre for various development works, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday accused them of making false allegations that the Union government is not releasing funds to the state.

Vishweshwar Reddy was speaking to the media after a party workers’ preparatory meeting held in Sangareddy for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on May 10.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has publicly admitted that the state is in financial doldrums. Development works in the state are being taken up with funds provided by the Centre. Not just development activities, but benefits reaching farmers too are solely due to the funds provided by the Union government,” he said.

Referring to the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the parliamentarian from Chevella said: “Around 4.5 crore Rohingya arrived in the country through Bangladesh and are living here illegally. Of those, 1.5 crore obtained voter cards by illegal means and are helping certain political parties win elections again and again.”