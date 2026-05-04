Telangana witnesses 15 per cent drop in road fatalities

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed a 15 per cent drop in road accident deaths in January–April 2026 when compared to the corresponding period last year.
According to official statistics, during the first four months of this year, the state recorded 2,363 deaths in 9,313 road accidents, which is the lowest in the last decade.
This drop in road mishap deaths is being attributed to the successful Arrive Alive campaign launched by Telangana police in December 2025.
Back in 2021, a total of 7,316 accidents occurred between January and April, which resulted in 2,665 deaths while 7,009 people were injured in those mishaps.
In 2025, when compared to 2024, accidents increased by 0.45%, deaths by 0.04%. During 2026, when compared to 2025, the percentage of accidents increased by 3% and deaths decreased by 15%.
Between 2021 and 2023, the number of accidents remained relatively stable, between 7,100 and 7,300. But, there was a sharp 23.4% spike in accidents in 2024 compared to 2023.
This is largely attributed to a significant increase in vehicle registrations and traffic volume in urban commissionerates like Cyberabad and Hyderabad.
The fatality numbers peaked in 2024 with 2,791 deaths. But there was a positive shift in 2026. Despite 2026 having the highest number of accidents, it recorded the lowest death toll (2,363) since 2023. This indicates a 15.3% decrease in fatalities compared to 2025.
However, injuries have followed the upward trend of accidents, rising from 7,009 in 2021 to 8,850 in 2026.
During 2023–2024, the state witnessed the highest number of accidents (+23.4%) and deaths (+13.6%).
However, during 2025 to 2026, there was a substantial drop in fatalities (-15.3%), marking a turning point in road safety effectiveness despite higher traffic density in the state.