Telangana witnesses 15 per cent drop in road fatalities

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed a 15 per cent drop in road accident deaths in January–April 2026 when compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to official statistics, during the first four months of this year, the state recorded 2,363 deaths in 9,313 road accidents, which is the lowest in the last decade.

This drop in road mishap deaths is being attributed to the successful Arrive Alive campaign launched by Telangana police in December 2025.

Back in 2021, a total of 7,316 accidents occurred between January and April, which resulted in 2,665 deaths while 7,009 people were injured in those mishaps.

In 2025, when compared to 2024, accidents increased by 0.45%, deaths by 0.04%. During 2026, when compared to 2025, the percentage of accidents increased by 3% and deaths decreased by 15%.

Between 2021 and 2023, the number of accidents remained relatively stable, between 7,100 and 7,300. But, there was a sharp 23.4% spike in accidents in 2024 compared to 2023.