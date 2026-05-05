Congress hails UDF’s ‘historic’ win in Kerala

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed happiness over the Congress-led UDF’s resounding victory in Kerala. On Monday, after the results, the PCC chief addressed the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad and described the party’s performance—winning nearly 100 out of 140 seats—as a “historic victory”.

He said the campaign efforts by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with several ministers and leaders from Telangana, played a key role in influencing voters. He added that the appeal to support the Congress by showcasing Telangana’s governance had a noticeable impact in Kerala.

He further stated that the Kerala result has strengthened the Congress in Telangana and boosted confidence of securing victory in the state next time. He also congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu, lauding their mandate in favour of Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Commenting on West Bengal, the MLC alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party resorted to “conspiratorial politics” from the outset. He accused the party of attempting to remove votes of supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress under the pretext of SIR and misusing institutions, calling such actions anti-democratic and aimed at capturing power through unethical means.

Meanwhile, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar reacted to the Assembly election results. Sridhar Babu said they conveyed a clear and decisive message in the landscape of Indian politics. He said that whether in power or not, the Congress has consistently stood for constitutional values, and that the victory in Kerala is a reaffirmation of that commitment.