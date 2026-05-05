From sizzle to drizzle: IMD forecasts rain for Telangana

HYDERABAD/ KHAMMAM : The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of the state over the next three days, offering some relief from prevailing conditions.

On Monday, the highest temperature was recorded in Allipur of Jagtial district at 45.3°C, while Hyderabad saw a high of 42.5°C in Khairtabad, underlining the severity of the ongoing heat spell.

According to IMD, a north-south trough extending from Vidarbha through Telangana, Rayalaseema and up to the Comorin region is currently active at about 0.9 km above mean sea level. This system is influencing weather patterns across the state and is likely to trigger scattered rainfall activity.

The forecast indicates that on Tuesday, a few districts may receive light to moderate rain at isolated places, with similar conditions expected to continue on Wednesday in parts of Telangana. Temperatures are likely to remain steady for the next two days before gradually dipping by 2 to 3°C thereafter.

Even as relief is expected, ground conditions in districts such as Khammam and Bhadradri reel under heatwave-like conditions. Temperatures have crossed 40°C across several pockets, slowing daily life and leaving streets largely deserted during peak hours. A brief spell of gusty winds and hailstorms in parts of Bhadradri on Saturday offered only temporary respite.

Residents in areas such as Sathupalli and Chayapalem have flagged gaps in mitigation measures, while in mandals like Aswapuram and Karakagudem, basic facilities remain limited. Worksites lack adequate shade for labourers, and some primary health centres, including those in Pinapaka mandal, are yet to arrange special wards for heatstroke cases.