Jubilant BJP leaders predict win in Telangana soon

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the landslide victory in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry Assembly elections, BJP leaders in Telangana, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party state president N Ramchander Rao, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, celebrated the results in Delhi, Hyderabad and several districts across the state on Monday.

In Delhi, Kishan Reddy addressed the media, expressing satisfaction over the results. He said the outcome reflected support for the “double engine” government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government’s development agenda. He added that the party was confident of forming the government in Telangana in the next Assembly elections.

In Hyderabad, senior leaders, including Ramchander Rao, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and MLC Anji Reddy, took part in celebrations at the party’s state office. Laxman said the BJP alliance’s performance in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry was a matter of satisfaction.

He described Modi assuming office as prime minister for a third term as “a victory for Indian democracy”. He said Modi would visit Hyderabad on May 10 and that preparations were under way across Telangana to accord him a grand welcome.

Ramchander Rao said the mandate reflected public support for the development agenda pursued by the Modi government over the past 12 years. He stated that BJP-ruled states had implemented welfare schemes without discrimination, following the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.