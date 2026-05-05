Over 92% turnout in Telangana EAPCET AP exam

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream of TG EAPCET 2026, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, recorded a high turnout on Monday, with attendance exceeding 92% across both sessions.

According to an official release, the computer-based test was held in two shifts on Monday, the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. In the first session, 28,046 candidates appeared out of 30,333 registered, recording an attendance of 92.46%. The second session saw 28,241 candidates appearing out of 30,253 registered, taking attendance to 93.35%.

Zone-wise data showed Hyderabad recording attendance between 90% and 93%, while districts such as Adilabad and Mahabubnagar reported higher turnout at 98% and 96.4%, respectively. Centres in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad and Siddipet also recorded attendance above 93% in both sessions.

A few centres, including parts of Hyderabad and Sathupally, reported relatively lower attendance compared to other zones, though still above 90%. Authorities said further updates on the remaining examination schedule and results will be announced in due course.